Sadly, the Kiwanis Club of Cedar County was recently the victim of a theft. Their equipment was stolen, and without insurance, replacing it is a huge challenge. While the trailer was recovered, it’s now unusable, and NONE of their equipment was found.

Their dedication to our kids is heart-warming, and we can’t let them be stopped! I’m hoping we can get them back on their feet and ensure they can continue their amazing work for the children of Cedar County. Their beloved bounce house, now a staple at the Walnut Festival and popping up at other events in Cedar County, was originally Katie McGee’s generous contribution but it barely survived its last season! Thanks to tireless fundraising, they were able to purchase an even bigger and better one for the kids and it debuted last year.

The Kiwanis bring so much joy to the children in our community. From the free bounce house, cotton candy, and popcorn to glow sticks, books, and more, they provide a welcome escape for many children. Let’s face it, those ride tickets and armbands can add up and they provided a free and fun alternative for kids, something so many families truly appreciate. They’ve created countless happy memories for Cedar County children. But their work goes beyond fun, many children in Cedar County have benefited from their generosity in many other ways.

Here’s where you come in! Any donation, big or small, can make a difference but the biggest impact you can make is by sharing this with your friends and family. Let’s not let the actions of a few heartless thieves stop their positive work! Let’s help the Kiwanis Club of Cedar County bounce back!

Please help me make their GoFundMe go viral, https://gofund.me/72a5a15b. Or if you prefer, you can send or drop off a check at Attorney Peter Lee’s office, 12 Public Sq, Stockton, MO 65785

The Kiwanis Club of Cedar County brings so much joy to our community. Now, it’s our turn to give back.

Imagine the joy on a child’s face thanks to your generosity. Every penny counts. Let’s shake those piggy banks and help the Kiwanis Club bounce even higher.

Cindy Malone