Bipartisan bill protects against unfair property assessments and ensures that COVID-19 Stimulus Payments remain tax free

The Missouri House of Representatives passed HCS SB 676 by a vote of 147-4. The bill extends time for taxpayers to appeal their property assessments. Additionally, the bill shifts the burden of proof to the government and requires a physical inspection when a property assessment is over 15 percent.

Along with the property assessment provisions, this bill exempts COVID-19 stimulus payments from state income tax. Any tax credit received under the CARES Act will not be included in a Missourian’s adjusted gross income and will thus be exempt from state income tax.

“In a chaotic time, the Missouri House rose to the occasion and enacted a narrowly tailored, responsible package of taxpayer protection measures that have been thoroughly vetted and have enjoyed bi-partisan support,” said Rep. Christofanelli. “I look forward to seeing this bill head to the Governor’s desk.”

The bill now heads to the Senate where it is scheduled to be truly agreed to and Finally Passed tomorrow.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli is a Republican who represents parts of the city of Saint Peters and Saint Charles County in the Missouri House of Representatives. For more information, or to schedule an interview, please email Jaret Scharnhorst at Jaret.Scharnhorst@house.mo.gov.