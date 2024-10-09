Please vote Nov. 5. If you need to register, you can do it at the Community Center, library, health department or online, and the courthouse. Show proof of residence, and driver’s license; address has to match. Persons who won’t be 18 until Nov. 5, can register at the courthouse. Register by Oct. 9.

The Democrat’s open borders have enriched the Mexican cartels with their human trafficking and drug dealing. The 12 month period ending March 2024 saw about 100,000 deaths from opioid overdoses, mostly fentanyl. They have let in 647,000 migrant criminals into the U.S. including rapists and murderers. The Democrat front-runners, Kamala Harris and Tim Waly have strong ties to communism.

Charlie Kirk interviewed XI Van Fleet. She wrote a book “Mao’s America” about how she survived China’s communism that destroyed Chinese culture. Mao told the peasants to strike down landowners and divide their land. Apparently; they plan to do the same in the U.S. Ms Van Fleet said there was no free speech or free thinking in China.

If you’ve always been a Democrat voter, or maybe you practice the Amish or Mennonite religion and you’ve never voted, please think seriously about voting for Donald Trump. He loves this country and has always made decisions to make it better. He has helped Israel and made most everyone’s life better. These Democrats are different from the ones many years ago. I believe God meant Christ as the head of our government, not the Devil.

I found this in Isaiah 9:6.

For into us a Son is given.

And the government will be upon His shoulders.

And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end.

Upon the throne of David and over His kingdom, to order it and establish it with judgment from that time forward even forever.

The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.

Proverbs 29:2 (Bertha Gingerich found this: Then the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.

But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.

God intended the government to be on Christ’s shoulders, not given to communists. Donald Trump of course cannot be compared to Christ Jesus, but he does want the best for us and has endured many problems for us. He does not want us at war as the democrats do.

Carolyn West