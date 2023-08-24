Editor:

Honey bears do not drive as we all know and seems something is blocking a lack of local honey within the bear community. I just wondered what one could change to attract the best queen bee. I am sure harder the look the sweeter the honey pot gets.

After searching and searching a three mile walk this week led me closer this past Sunday morning. I humbly received an answer from above. (Colossians 3:23 NKJV) “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.”

God will reward your hard work with the sweet you are after. “I think I will walk six miles this week.” Thanking the Lord above two feet at a time!

Sincerely,

Travis Dale