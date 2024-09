Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Sept. 13-15 – Opera House Theatre – Harold and the Purple Crayon

Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday – 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 & 14 – Prairie Swap – Wheatland and half mile west of Wheatland on 54 Hwy.8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New and used antiques, seasonal goods, small animals, food vendors, etc.

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Fall Fest – Four Fillies in Lowry City 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors and band