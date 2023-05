Wayside Inn Museum will hold their annual biscuits, gravy and sausage breakfast, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. this Saturday, May 13, at the Wayside Inn Museum, 119 W Springs St., El Dorado Springs. Adults are $6. Children under 5 are $3.

Have a great breakfast at the museum and enjoy the beautiful downtown El Dorado Springs car show all in one stop. All proceeds go to the Wayside Inn Museum Building Fund.