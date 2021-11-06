Care Connection for Aging Services is encouraging community members to spend an hour to become Dementia Friends.

The Dementia Friends workshop is part of an international effort to make a difference for people with memory loss. The online session, set for 10 am. Nov. 18 on Zoom, and will cover the basics of recognizing dementia and offer tips on how to engage with people who have dementia.

Dementia Friends is a global movement to change the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. The program can benefit all community members who encounter others with dementia in their daily lives – including bankers, grocers, other retailers, government and healthcare workers, nonprofit employees, first responders, and caregivers.

You need not know someone with dementia to benefit and learn from this program. By helping everyone in the community understand dementia and how it affects families, people can make a difference for those with dementia, said Marilyn Gunter, Director of Care Management for Care Connection.

“Anyone can become a Dementia Friend and should become one,” she said. “It affects millions of people. Why not educate yourself about the disease and symptoms so that you can help family, friends and neighbors who might show signs of dementia?”

Registration is required by going online to goaging.org/events, emailing Lisa Lewis at llewis@gogaging.org , or calling 1-800-748-7826. If you would like to attend but need to learn how to use Zoom, we can provide training.

The Dementia Friends movement began in the United Kingdom and is progressing across the United States.