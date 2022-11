Please tune into KESM radio 105.5 FM in El Dorado Springs at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Health Living Program featuring Sherri Page, CDM, CFPP, Dietary Manager as she discusses eating for Heart and Diabetic Health, Dietary Counseling and Inpatient Dietary decisions when balancing intake of foods and overall Nutrition is critical to treatment and recovery.