The El Dorado Springs Senior Center will hold a Deck the Halls Christmas luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Senior Center.

Everyone is welcome. For 60 years and over, there is a suggested donation of $4. For 60 and under, the cost is $7.30.

There will be Mr. and Mrs. Santa, holiday music and raffles.

The menu: Oven Roasted Turkey/Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Creamy Gravy, Fresh Salad Bar and Heavenly Vegetables, Homemade Desserts and Drink.