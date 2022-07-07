Where: Lane closures in various locations on Vernon County Route B between I-49 and Vernon/Cedar County line

When: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, July 11-13

What: Contractor crews repairing shoulders in locations

Traffic Impacts:

Lane closures in both directions where crews are working

Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zones

Drivers should expect delays

Crews and large equipment near traffic

No signed detours

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching work zone

Drivers urged to consider alternate routes

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.