Where: Lane closures in various locations on Vernon County Route B between I-49 and Vernon/Cedar County line
When: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, July 11-13
What: Contractor crews repairing shoulders in locations
Traffic Impacts:
Lane closures in both directions where crews are working
Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zones
Drivers should expect delays
Crews and large equipment near traffic
No signed detours
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching work zone
Drivers urged to consider alternate routes
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
Where: Lane closures in various locations on Vernon County Route B between I-49 and Vernon/Cedar County line
Facebook Comments