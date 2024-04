El Dorado Springs Fine Arts will host their 4th annual Fine Arts Gala on Friday, April 5, upstairs in the Old Community Building in the Park. This year’s theme is Prismatic – A celebration of color, a black tie event from 6 – 9. As they say, be formal, be funky, Be fabulous. Just Be there, tickets are free.

On Saturday, April 6, “Artisans in the Park” is a casual event from 12 – 2.