Dederick Christian Church’s Five Loaves will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The theme of the evening is “Budget Friendly Meals” which will feature meals for everyone looking at how to win with increased food prices. Five Loaves is meant to be educational as well as offer great food.! Join us for a fun and motivating evening.

Refreshments (and demonstrated food) will be served.The Dederick Christian Church is located one block north of Hwy. 54 on AA.