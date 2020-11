Get the skills you need to pass the GED/HiSET Exam from 9:30 – 12: 30 on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Liston Center, 508 N. Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Instruction is by Vicki Hillsman.

If childcare is a barrier, let us know; we have funding to provide this service while the parent is in class.

Call 816-333-9332 to enroll.