Every Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and WednesdayGenealogy at Stockton FamilySearch Center evening from 6 to 8 p.m., the free Stockton Ward FamilySearch Center, 1433 South St., of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is open to the public as an aid in finding ancestors. Patrons need to come to the west entrance. On the brick wall is a metal plate with a button. Push the button and Jan Brady or one of her assistants will come out and let patrons in.

Jan has been doing genealogy for over 30 years, even during the time she worked for Kansas University as an accountant. That is why Jan is so experienced with details and computers and can help people get on and navigate FamilySearch.org and use the 50 worldwide genealogical sites for patrons.

FamilySearch.org is a free genealogy tree building website with 10.7 billion searchable names from old records. The records and copies of records are stored in a dry environment-controlled facility built into Granite Mountain in Utah. Recently the 1950 U. S. Census has been reviewed and is ready to search.

Not only can you put in your family tree at FamilySearch.org, but after the tree is in, you can search records, images, genealogies, catalogs, books and Research Wiki to find more ancestors. Your written stories can be preserved on the Memories feature. You can volunteer to index names from worldwide records on the Get Involved feature. You can also have fun on the Activities feature, which contains the maps of “Where Am I From,” “Surname Origins,” and “All About Me.” You can “Record My Story,” and enjoy “Compare-a-Face” and “Picture My Heritage.” Then there are “In-Home Activities” to interest other family members in family history work. And the Stockton FamilySearch Center is available to help you access it all.