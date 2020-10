Another news bit that we have coming up, is our library book sale.

The El Dorado Springs Branch of the Cedar County Library will host a HUGE book sale at the library on Oct, 22, 23 and 24.

Hours will be 9-6 the 22nd and 23rd, and 9-3 on the 24th.

We will have books, DVDs, and so much more. Please come by and check it out. Social distancing will be maintained.