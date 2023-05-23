Vernon and Cedar Counties – Drivers can expect lane closures and occasional traffic delays on U.S. Routes 54 in Cedar and Vernon counties for a resurfacing project beginning the week of May 15, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will add an overlay of new asphalt along U.S. Route 54 from near I-49 in Nevada east approximately 18 miles to near Missouri Route 32 in El Dorado Springs.

In addition, crews will be adding new permanent striping, rumble strips and new guardrail in areas.

Traffic impacts:

Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Work will be done during daytime hours (6 a.m-8 p.m., Monday-Friday)

All lanes open during nighttime hours, however motor carriers traffic should seek alternate routes due to lane width restrictions

No signed detour

Drivers should find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays could alter the work schedule.