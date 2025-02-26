The Hope Center Garden at 505 E. Fields St. provided over 1,500 lbs. of vegetables to the El Dorado Springs Community in 2024. Hundreds of families and individuals enjoyed the fresh local produce of tomatoes, peppers, green beans, cucumbers, okra and sweet potatoes.

This would not have happened without the effort of many volunteers. More volunteers are needed this year. If you enjoy gardening and helping people in our community, this may be just right for you.

We will kick off the season with a work and planning day on Saturday, March 1, at the garden. We’ll work from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Bring your rakes, shovels and gloves and join us for a good time. Even if you can stay for only an hour or tow, your help is appreciated.

For more information, contract Dan at 309-333-5498 or dg-yoder@wiu.edu.

Or just show up and get your hands dirty.