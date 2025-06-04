Taberville Report

by Bobby Dains

Dains Fish Farm

417/432-3391

The river is good. It is up a little bit and has some current.

Blue cats are biting on trotlines, limb lines and bank poles. They are catching flatheads on live bait.

We are open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays until next snagging season.

Caplinger Woods

by Stephanie Finch

417/276-3838

They are still catching limits of crappie and the white bass and catfish are hitting. Minnows are the best bait.

Our hours are 9-6 and Sundays 9-5.

Stockton State Park Marina

by Jeremy Stapp, guide

417/276-5329 or

417/844 -6375

The crappie have moved deep in th brushpiles. It’s hard to get them to come out to take the bait.

I caught wallleye from 10 to 20 ft. deep on the points on an 1/8 oz. jig head tipped with half a nightcrawler.

Our hours are 8-5.

Orleans Trail Marina

by Gator Shaw

417/276-5161

The lake is 10 ft. above normal pool at 71 degrees.

Largemouth and smallmouth bass are biting in the brush with the lake high.

The crappie are on the brushpiles. The walleye are on the secondary points [n the coves biting crank baits and bottom bouncers in about 20 ft.of water.

Our hours are 7- 7.