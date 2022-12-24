The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.
Christopher Harden Applebee, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, incarceration DOC, 12/12/22.
Bambi Jo Birdsong, trespass, $134.50, 12/8/22.
Byron B. Bock, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order,waived fine/costs only, 12/13/22.
Scott L. Dumar, assault 4th degree, sentenced to SIS, two years probation, 12/9/22.
Seth Duncan, assault 4th degree, sentenced to SIS, two years probation, 12/14/22.
Harry Fitzhugh, exceeded posted speed limit, $100.50, 12/8/22.
Everett L. Graves, assault 4th degree, sentenced to SIS, two years probation, 12/9/22.
Christopher Martin, burglary 2nd degree, five years supervised probation, 12/12/22.
Clinton Jacob Miller, take wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home, eggs of wildlife, $49.50, 12/8/22.
Christian M. Myers, receiving stolen property, burglary 2nd degree, stealing $750 or more, five years supervised probation, 12/12/22.
Mark Anthony Ray, displayed/possessed mtr veh/trl plates of another person, $50.50, 12/13/22.
Eric Shipley, burglary 1st and 2nd degree, harassment 1st degree, property damage 1st degree, stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, leaving scene of accident-property damage exceeding $1,000, incarceration DOC, 12/12/22.
Jachin Solomon Sundquist, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order, $277, 12/13/22.
Layne Thornton, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license 1st offense, $200, 12/13/22.
