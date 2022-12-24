The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.

Christopher Harden Applebee, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, incarceration DOC, 12/12/22.

Bambi Jo Birdsong, trespass, $134.50, 12/8/22.

Byron B. Bock, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order,waived fine/costs only, 12/13/22.

Scott L. Dumar, assault 4th degree, sentenced to SIS, two years probation, 12/9/22.

Seth Duncan, assault 4th degree, sentenced to SIS, two years probation, 12/14/22.

Harry Fitzhugh, exceeded posted speed limit, $100.50, 12/8/22.

Everett L. Graves, assault 4th degree, sentenced to SIS, two years probation, 12/9/22.

Christopher Martin, burglary 2nd degree, five years supervised probation, 12/12/22.

Clinton Jacob Miller, take wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home, eggs of wildlife, $49.50, 12/8/22.

Christian M. Myers, receiving stolen property, burglary 2nd degree, stealing $750 or more, five years supervised probation, 12/12/22.

Mark Anthony Ray, displayed/possessed mtr veh/trl plates of another person, $50.50, 12/13/22.

Eric Shipley, burglary 1st and 2nd degree, harassment 1st degree, property damage 1st degree, stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, leaving scene of accident-property damage exceeding $1,000, incarceration DOC, 12/12/22.

Jachin Solomon Sundquist, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order, $277, 12/13/22.

Layne Thornton, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license 1st offense, $200, 12/13/22.