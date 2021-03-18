The ramp builders did put the orange dots on the new construction downtown. Not to insult anybody, but I liked the old ramps better. They just seemed to fit perfectly and were less likely to be run over by a vehicle.

Well, I was surprised to learn from the fire report that the last house that the Hightowers lived in, the one on West Broadway, burned – down. Not much left. It burned during the morning hours of March 10.

Dust off your Easter baskets. Wherever you stashed them last year, haul ‘em out and get ready. The Hospital is having their Egg Hunt on Wednesday, March 31, and the Optimist Club is having theirs on Saturday, April 3, along with the Easter Bunny who is inviting everyone to have breakfast with him (her),

And this just in: “My name is Sarah and I work with the show American Pickers on the History Channel. I am reaching out because our show is planning on returning to Missouri this May! We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them! The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town. So, we would love to spread the word about our upcoming trip in your area!

We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by each state. While we plan to be in Missouri in May, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking! If you feel it appropriate, we really hope you’re able to help us let the people in your backyards know!

Please keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items too – something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story!

Feel free to share this with your community, with individuals, social media etc… Please make sure people who are interested reach out to us at our phone number 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or our email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Please have them share their name, city and state, contact information, and a brief description of their collection.

We also have Facebook: @GOTA

Also, please note that the Pickers only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.” JKSL