Clayton Jones called on Wednesday with more info about Smitty’s Barber Shop:

Elva Kern had a beauty shop in the back of Smitty’s. There was a restaurant on the west side of the shop and El Dorado Floor Covering on the east.

He said Frank and Smitty were jokers. He said they would tell someone that they would give them a certain amount of money if they would run to the end of the block and back in a certain amount of time. When the person got back, the door would be locked.

Clayton said Smitty was there 42 years. He retired at 89 or 90 years old.

Dick Wynes, who plans to be here for the Picnic from Laramie, WY, sent a note saying he thought the third barber was Curly Mann. He said when it was Smitty and Frank Lynn, Jim Mitts was one of the shoe shine boys. He quit and Dickie got the job. “Yip. 15 cents and hoping for a tip to make it a quarter:” “On Spring St., I always remember Doc Bender bringing in his dress shoes to get them shined Before that I shined shoes for Earl Stockstill at the Park Hotel Barber Shop and Frank Lynn worked there before he went over to Spring Street.

-I got a note from Laural Mays about the possibility of one losing their salvation. He said, “The new testament is full of warnings to the churches and Christians not to lose our faith and commit apostasy. Here are just a few of them: KJV – Luke 8:13, Gal, 5:4, 2P 2:20,21. 1Ti 5:12, Heb. 3:6, 14, Col 1:23.1Cor. 9:27, 15 : 1:2. Rev22:19. On the positive sde, I like 2Tim 4::7,8.

I appreciate Laural’s diligence. I looked up every reference he gave. I’ll rely on Christ’s own words to the woman at the well: Luke 4:10 ”Jesus answered and said until her, if thou knewest the gift of God and who it is that saith to thee,

Give me to drink: then thou wouldst have asked of him and he would have given thee living water.”

John 4:13-14 “Jesus answered and said until her, whosoever drinkest of this water shall thirst again: but whosoever drinkest of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst but the water I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”

Notice that Christ did not tell her to “accept” the water, he told her to ask for it.

In Mark 3:2, when John the Baptist began his ministry, he said, “Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”

In John 4:17 “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say,” Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”

• We went to another fundraiser in Fair Haven Park for the Amish schools. Big crowd. Talk about delicious food: fried chicken, cole slaw, and gallons of the delicious chicken noodles the Amish ladies make.

• Gwen and her children, Brittany and Josh, followed us so they could get there. I sat across the table from Brittany. And watched the food disappear off her plate. Then it was time for homemade pie and hand cranked ice cream. If I was a betting person, which I’m not. I’d expect Gwen, Brittany and Josh to be at the next one. In fact, Gwen just told told me she plans to go.

• For about the third week in a row we saw Paulo and Loetta Bowyer at a Fair Haven Pak event.

• To get to Fair Haven, take Hwy. 54 to Walker, turn north on Hwy. C and follow it all the way to Fair Haven.

• Moses Eicher ,who is one of the honchos of the Amish school fundraiser, always sends us the notice for the paper, then calls to make sure we saw it. I think his mother-n-law is one of the chicken and noodles architects. As we were leaving Friday evening, I saw Moses eating a small drum stick. There’s no explaining taste, is there?

• -Received a nice note with a renewal: Kenny, keep on improving. Look forward to the paper every week.

• I’m just waiting for my energy to rejoin my improving health. Brooke at Cardiac Rehab has me in her sights. Dr. Wyant, at my last appointment, thought I had made so much progress he asked laughingly if I was seeing another doctor on the side. When he finished telling me what the tests showed, I asked, “What’s the bad new?” he said, “There isn’t any.” I’m just following his instructions to the letter. I have a tough nurse to keep me on his instructions. Dr. Wyant told me they’d work me hard in cardiac rehab. Sounds like I’ll gain another tough nurse as soon as the heart specialist gives me the all clear later in July.

• All this checking was brought on because someone put in my chart that I had experienced a heart attack. Dr Wyant ordered a heart echo scan and he reported that it showed no evidence of a heart attack.

• The only thing I’m looking forward to is getting to where my wife will let me drive my car again. I’m tired of being an invalid. I think Rick Swank might be glad to finally get my car off his lot. You can’t tell it ever had a scratch on it. One time Judy drove it home. The last time it was Rick. KL