When I went to visit my grandchildren Saturday, I was greeted by my granddaughter who introduced me to everyone else. She introduced me to her big brother Ben, her Daddy, her little brother Nash and finally herself. And I introduced myself. Reese will be three in March. All we needed was some tea and a white rabbit.

If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, just keep going and remember to shop locally. You might be surprised at what you find in El Dorado Springs. Naturally, I support and promote the people who advertise with me, but don’t pass up a local merchant just because you don’t see their name in the Sun all the time. We all need each other.

I did pick up on some interesting gift items from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield. I wouldn’t necessarily mention it, but I’m pretty sure there isn’t a zoo in El Dorado Springs. There is a sale going on until Dec. 24 at the Safari Trading Company gift shop. They also suggested a FOZ (Friends of the Zoo membership and for the ultimate “hard to shop for person” adopt an animal. There are plenty of dogs and cats, puppies and kittens that could use a home. I’m sure there are other animals that would appreciate a home, but my expertise ends with felines (small) and canines (excluding wolves and things of that nature.) Every furry friend that has graced my life has been adopted except two. Sligeaux and Caddeaux were actually “store bought” cats.

We’re preparing for our Christmas program on Spring City TV. We’re focusing on the area churches and I’m having a wee bit of trouble contacting everyone. Please contact me.

This Saturday is the Christmas Parade 2.0 and next Saturday is Christmas.

Greet everyone with a “Merry Christmas” because you don’t know when you’ll see them again. KSL