We are in a new year, in a new Rock Wall. Let’s see what we can do with it.

What do you want different for the new year? A long time friend sent a new wish for me to get healthy in the new year. I think it is past time for that.

I might let Dr. Wyant and his buddies tap my spine to let off some of the excess water (spinal fluid) they just found out is there. I know Kimball would really miss having to load my buggy and to drive me everywhere I go. Let’s make that a priority.

I’m serious. A specialist found water on my brain, probably from (I’m guessing) that septic kidney I had in January of last year. I’m also guessing it won’t be easy to fix.

I can tell you that the Lord has already done a lot more for me than I deserve. Most of the good things I didn’t even ask for. I think I’ll beg for His help with this. So much could go wrong. I ask for your prayers, too.

I don’t want to be greedy. I’ll just ask for one miracle.

And, if everything goes wrong. I’ll see you on the other side. That much I’m sure of. You commin? Are you sure? You can be. KL