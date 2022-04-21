Spring turkey season started Monday morning without Davis and me. I didn’t feel like walking, he thought it was too cold. That, and he broke a spring on his shotgun a year ago and didn’t bother to have it fixed.

A lot of years ago I didn’t have a turkey gun or more than one call. Junior Hillsman gave Dad and me permission to hunt on his place on the south side of Big Clear at the Short Ford Bridge. We didn’t have a clue what to do since neither of us had ever killed a turkey. But we parked and headed west with high hopes. The creek was out of its banks but when a turkey gobbled after we had walked a quarter mile. We set up right quick behind some cedar trees.

He seemed to answer my call so we hunkered down and waited. I was using the shotgun Scott Berning had loaned me, his Dad’s gun, loaded with 2’s. (They we’re legal back then)

Finally, the gobbler stepped out from behind a cedar at what I thought was in range. I pulled down on him and he dropped and started flopping. Now, we would have waited and maybe Dad could have shot his first bird. top. I didn’t realize the gobbler had flown across the flooded creek and some more may have followed him. But Dad and I jumped up and ran to the flopping bird.

We took the gobbler home and picked him. Then Mom tried to bake him like you would a chicken. Really didn’t work. The next turkey we got we hung up by the heels, Skinned him. Filleted off the breast. Worked a lot better.

I heard that Bruce and Mathew Rogers word their first crappie tournament of the year.

Must be spring. KL