Kimball plunked a color photo down on my desk Monday that I didn’t immediately recognize but I was suspicious. It was obviously a school picture. Sandy hair. Blue eyes. So I started asking questions.

She told me it was Van, Adrian’s oldest. I held him when he was a newborn. We have his photo up in our house in several places. But I’ve only seen him less than half a dozen times and never so grown up looking. And never sitting still in front of the camera. He’s going to be a heart breaker for some little girls he hasn’t even met yet.

My how kids change, almost overnight.

I think I’ll recognize Davis and Erica’s three because I see them at least once a week.

That’s one reason we moved up here to have our two. We wanted them to know their grandparents. Didn’t think about wanting their grandparents to know them, but they did. So sorry Kimball’s dad couldn’t survive cancer a few more years. I can’t tell you how many times he said, “I sure wish that baby would hurry up and get here.” We named Adrian after him.

Once we were leaving Mom and Dad’s house to drive a quarter mile home. Adrian told my dad, “Bye, Backhaw.” Then my mom came out on the porch and Adrian told her “Bye, Backhaw.”

Everybody got a chuckle out of that.

Dad thought white cats and blue cats were two different fish, and that white cats were better table fare. So in my fishing report, I asked Bobby Dains of Dains Fish Farm. Nope, He said they are the same fish. A blue cat just gets more sunshine. He said the experts at Conservation agree.

If everything goes according to plan, the Miller/Boultinghouse reunion will l be this Sunday, the third Sunday in September in City Hall. Kimball asked me if I wanted to go. I told her I’d try. One year, at the family reunion, a young tyke asked, “Do you know my momma?” I didn’t tell him it was a family reunion so I probably did know her KL