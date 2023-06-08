Today, June 3, is Kimball’s birthday. Tomorrow is Adrian’s. Kimball refused to have her on her birthday. Said she’d never have a birthday again.

This morning I woke up about 8:30 hungry. About 9:30, I found Kimball on the south deck talking to Adrian on the phone. “I’m hungry,” I announced. I had wished her a happy birthday at midnight when she fixed some supper for us.

Adrian said her oldest son, Van, is recovering from having his tonsils removed and Cain, her only husband, from having his appendix out. Cain has gone back to work.

I left a message for Dan Hare but I haven’t heard back on whether his newspaper has arrived yet or he just may not be speaking to me.

Davis liked the report of all the big redfhish he reeled in for Dan and me. He’d like to go back. Se would we.

If you see Kimball or Adrian, wish them a happy birthday.

KL