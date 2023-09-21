I had a chance before the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Liston School to see the new showers that are available to anyone who needs a shower. The showers are open from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on

The second and fourth Thursday of the month. People can bring their own towels and toiletries or towels and toiletries will be furnished. This is a convenience for people who don’t have running water or whose running water has ceased to run. The showers are sponsored by the Ministerial Association. If you want to donate or volunteer contact Chad Daniel.

This Friday is El Dorado Springs Bulldog Homecoming. We play the Butler Bears.

If football isn’t your thing, maybe the Fish Fry at Fair Haven might be right up your alley. It is one of two fundraisers the Amish Community holds every year. The money is used to support their schools.

I had a great time on Friday visiting the businesses that participated in the Fall Open Houses: Nature Made Gardens, Debbie Kay’s and Shinn Ridg, Snodgrass Greenhouse and BC Filley Market. I visited on Friday, because I didn’t want to have to come back to town on a Saturday – which I do most all the time. But when I learned that Jeannie Johnson, a Reiki (pronounce Ray Key) Master and Teacher was going to be at Nature Made Gardens, I returned on Saturday for a five-minute Reiki session.

Reiki Principals are: Just for today: I will not be angry, I will not worry, I will be grateful, I will do my work honestly. I will be kind to every living thing. The whole session consisted of Ms. Johnson placing her hands on my head. I was very warm and comforting and the relaxation continued throughout Saturday and into Sunday. Other than that, I don’t have a clue what it is all about.

I forgot to say there were goodies at each place and while out and about I learned that Snodgrass Greenhouse is in the process of putting in a coffee shop.

Pumpkins, flowers, that fall-like cinamony smell. I’m sorry if you missed it.

KSL