I hope you had a lovely Thanksgiving.

Now on to Christmas. A few things we need to mention.

The Hospital Auxiliary Open House continues through Friday, Dec. 1. Hours are 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec 1, is also the final date for signing up to be in the El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade. – theme – “Christmas on the Silver Screen”

Saturday, Dec 2, go to the Wayside in Museum between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and have pancakes with Santa. $5 per person. Wear your pajamas if you want to.

Also, on Dec. 2 is Snodgrass Greenhouse Holiday Open House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beside poinsettias, there are Christmas Cactus and mini Norfolk pines and other neat stuff.

Take a breath.

The Holiday Mart is set for 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Parlor Event Center on Dec. 9

The El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade is set for 3 p.m. also on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Register at the El Dorado Springs Chamber office by Dec 13, to participate in the Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

Did I forget anything?

Oh, yes. Dec 14 in Kenny’s birthday. Festivities include a pineapple upside down cake.

I sent a picture of the little skiff of snow we had on Sunday to our grandson, Van, in South Louisiana. He has requested snow when he comes to visit along with the rest of his family (Mom, Dad, brother, Snider, and new baby sister, June) after Christmas. I would prefer a milder few days with no wind so we can visit the playground equipment at the parks around town without getting frost bite.

Don’t tell Van.

By-the-way, Reese refers to her cousins as Bam, Spider and June. KSL