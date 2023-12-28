As I was taking some supper to Kenny this evening, I was sure that I experienced a few more seconds of sunlight than I had the evening before. I know that is going to happen whether I experience it or not, but I take sunlight personally.

I was listening to “White Christmas” this week. Where I grew up, I only remember one white Christmas and it was all gone by noon. I think it was a mistake. Davis tells me that his favorite Christmas has the feel of early Spring.

There are a lot of people in El Dorado Springs that are wishing you a Happy New Year with the reminder to not drink and drive.

It just occurred to me that I didn’t get Caddee or Jack and Diane anything for Christmas. The whole Holiday thing with people in the house kind of scares them. I’ve moved Jack and Diane’s food bowl. Diane doesn’t seem to care – she will eat dog food if it is more convenient – Caddee wants to eat cat food – bad idea – and Jack is mad. After all it can’t be food if the bowl is in the wrong place.

Caddee comes to the office almost every day we are here. If you see us walking her, please don’t tell her that Santa didn’t bring her a present. Diane would just as soon bite him (lovingly, of course) and Jack would figure out that Santa was the one that move his food bowl – which is true.

Our Christmas was very quiet – just waiting for the South Louisiana folk to show up. KSL