Davis and I have decided to do a little rearranging and sprucing up of the newspaper. We told Kenny some of the things we had in mind and he was ok with it. After a moment’s thought he said we should ask you what you thought. So, your ideas and suggestions are welcome.

I don’t think that snow is worth very much if you can’t sit by a window (either wrapped in a comforter or sitting semi-close to a heat source) watch the flakes and drink hot chocolate. That was not my day. Somehow, I managed not to get wet feet. One trip out with the dog got everything else wet.

I sent a picture to Van and Snider (thanks to Gwen) who would have been overjoyed had they been here. Ben, Reese and Nash have plenty of opportunities to see more snow.

I looked at the uncertified candidates filings last week. There are a few positions with multiple candidates. I understand there have been several people apply for the job of police chief. Maybe I’ll have more info next week.

If school hasn’t started because of the snow, it will soon.

The Christian School Courtwarming is next week, I believe, followed in a couple of weeks by EHS. Then on towards Spring.

Kenny is looking forward to doing the fishing report again.

KSL