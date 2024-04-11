There’s Mouse Roulette at the El Dorado Springs Eagles Lodge at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. $2 bets. Proceeds benefit the El Dorado Springs Picnic entertainment.

That might be more entertaining that the Solar Eclipse we just had. It was interesting, but I believe that being in a reclining lawn chair on the sidewalk or in our case somewhat out in the road, would make it more tolerable. I don’t think the eclipse in ’43 is going to do much for us, but there is promise for ’44. I did appreciate the drivers of big trucks that came down Main Street during eh eclipse. They all honked – maybe they thought we might inadvertently wander out into street. Save your glasses.

The ElDo Fine Arts Gala 2024, Prismatic, was this past weekend. It was lovely as usual…and the hors d’oeuvres were super – filled you up. Next year will be the fifth event. The theme will be Camelot.

We posted the election results on Spring City TV last week. The one most people were interested in, the Hospital Board, was won by Melissa Galette. She will be sworn in at the next hospital board meeting which I believe is on April 24.

We apologize for the unreadable newspaper article from 1981. It was a computer error and we’re trying again to run the same information. This week it is on Page 8. KSL