I noticed that last week I failed to mention Jennifer Bland as one of the painting ladies. Anyway, they are still at work and trying to finish up so they can dash off and paint someone else’s wall.

School starts next week. I’m not sure if the Bulldogs’ electric busses will be ready to roll the first day. From what I hear, First Student, that owns and operates the busses hasn’t received the transformer needed to help complete the charging apparatus. Fossil fuel busses are ready to go, if the electric ones can’t.

Davis said he thought “Back to School” shopping was going to be expensive. I agreed. He chuckled.

I’m so glad I don’t have to go “Back to School” shopping.

