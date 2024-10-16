I saw a neat thing at the Homecoming game Friday. The Alumni Association was (and is) selling T-Shirts. Red and White (mostly red) and making a statement of fact – “Once Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”

They are only $20. Add an extra $2 for 2x and 3x. These would make excellent Christmas presents for wayward Bulldogs that don’t get home very often as well as current Bulldogs. Proceeds from the sale will go towards scholarships. Contact any Alumni officer to get yours.

Only three more weeks until the Election. Kenny doesn’t get out much, but one thing he will get out for is to vote. You should, too. KSL