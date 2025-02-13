I didn’t get to see much of the Chief’s game on Sunday. What I did see was pretty horrifying. At least the 4th quarter wasn’t as bad as the first three. I shall remain a loyal Chiefs fan (and a loyal Saints fan).

This Friday is Valentine’s Day, if you didn’t know. The Hospital Aux is having a bake sale starting at 9:30 a.m. on Feb 14. There ae probably other festivities and special events here and there.

The weather is supposed to turn off very cold in the remaining days of this week. It is a good thing I sewed the buttons back on all my winter coats. Honestly, there was something ripped or torn or with a button or buttons missing on everything I need to walk out of the door in cold weather. I had received several “spring time” apparel catalogues and I had almost forgotten that February in Missouri can be very sneaky. KSL