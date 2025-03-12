Yea! They’re here – my little crocus. I have larger ones in the south yard, but they take their sweet time blooming. The little bitty ones I always look for have been with me for over 30 years or so. It really isn’t spring until they show up.

Christina Casey is also a crocus watcher. She told me about purple ones in the 200 block, of E. Poplar that have been up for about a week.

Oh, yes. A shout out to a nice young man named Joel that helped me take my stash of goodies from the Hope Center Auction at the Eagles on Saturday to my car. It included five plates of Snickerdoodles, two dozen sugar cookies of various sizes and colors, some chocolate covered cashews, (I think they were cashews) A patchwork quilt that has already been taken over by my cats, some other stuff and a big bag to put it all in. When I packed everything into the big bag, I couldn’t move it. That’s when Joel came to the rescue. The benefit auction for the Hope Center is one of my most favorite things to do.

Just received a note that there have been no reported cases of measles in Missouri as of Monday, March 10, KSL