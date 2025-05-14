Were you at El Dorado Springs graduation? Wasn’t that super that the class of 2025 was awarded over a million dollars in scholarships? It was a lovely day for graduation outside and the whole thing lasted one hour. Good job.

I hope everyone had a lovely Mothers’ Day.

The 54 Cruisers held their car show on Saturday along with the Wayside Museum’s sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast. It is the Museum’s official opening for the season.

It seems like this weekend will be sort of quiet.

I talked to Lyndel Williams whose son legally killed a black bear only to have conservation take it away from him (There is a story there.) Lyndel says that he is appealing the ruling which was in favor of the Department of Conservation. He said it is going to be expensive.

KSL