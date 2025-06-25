Elliot Carpenter is back with us this summer. He was here four years ago helping us learn how to do all kinds of cool stuff. He has a bigger assignment this year.

We want you to know that if your walking around town and it is 90 degrees or above, we have bottled water in our lobby that is free for the taking if the heat is getting to you. We are open Monday through Friday and like I said the water is free.

Yes, I know that our awning is a bit tattered. But, I’m still looking for some who works with canvas awnings to help me out before I climb a latter and do it myself.

Which leads me to my next problem- I still need someone to mow my grass.

I learned something the other day. Everybody (I think everybody) has learned that Mrs. Hightower, the lady that stopped at the branch and drank the El Dorado Springs water, was named Corniela. That’s the way it was spelled in the Sun’s Centennial Edition almost 50 years ago. I was told by a relative of the Hightowers that her name was actually Permelia.

We’ve got a little over 5 years to straighten that out.

KSL