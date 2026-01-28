Yes, it is true. I did go to sleep in the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board meeting. (I’ve done that in City Council meeting too- three times in one night several years ago). It is a talent I inherited from my father who could read Time Magazine, watch the news on TV and sleep at the same time and know when to jump up at the right time to change the channel.

But anyway, a girl has to do what a girl has to do – And this girl had to sleep.

Captain decided he needed to explore the snow. He bounded out of the door and then bounded right back inside.

I was talking to a friend of mine a week ago and she mentioned that when she was little she had to go to the doctor because she had stuck a bee up her nose. I thought that was so incredible – truly fascinating. My first thought was “what did she pick up the bee with?” Then the question that I asked out loud, “Did you stick in the head or the stinger first? “She looked at me and said, “bean.”

KSL