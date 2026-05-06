Mothers Day is this Sunday, May 10. It is also ElDo graduation Day. We had to divide the seniors into two groups. So if you’re not in this week. You’ll be in next week.

I was sure Caddee’s birthday was in May, but Davis says it is on June 1. Really, no one knows, so we’ll celebrate Jack and Captain’s on the same day. Has anything happened between last Sunday’s hail and this Sunday?

Neal’s has opened. People who went for their soft opening said that the food was good. I judge a restaurant by two things – pie and biscuits. I’ll check in this week and try both. I did hear the meatloaf was good.

About three weeks ago Davis spotted a medium sized turtle at the back of our office on one of the old ramps that leads to the back door..Actually he might be considered a large turtle for Picnic purposes. Davis left him alone and then a week later spotted him again, trying to escape the back part of the building. This time Davis decided he was going to free the turtle but again it vanished. He looked through all the leaves and even under the stairs but the turtle was gone. The third time was the charm because Davis finally found him and named him Cotton-eyed Joe because he only had two questions:

1.) How the turtle got there and 2.) Where he would go.

KSL