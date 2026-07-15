Davis presented me with a new word he learned from one of his favorite authors; ‘Hobbylos’. The original word is slang term in German and it translates to hobbyless. It is used to describe someone who has no hobbies, appears to have no life, and has way too much time on their hands. It is meant to be derogatory.

The folks from South Louisiana visited last week. June celebrated her third birthday with a pink cake from Angie’s and another baby doll from her brothers,Van and Snider. When they visit, they usually do the “Park tour” going from the City Park to the Ball Park to the Southside Park. They had just enough time to crawl over the equipment in the City Park before going to lunch on Tuesday

Picnic is next week. We’re creating a cooling station called the Wind Tunnel under our awning. It will feature several high velocity fans sponsored by various businesses in town and some political candidates. It will be available all three nights. So if you’ve over heated, drop by and check out the sponsors that are gifting you with a much needed cool breeze this picnic. Oh yeah, the 145th limited edition picnic shirts, should be here this week!

KSL