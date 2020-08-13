Draft 1.0 (Plan will be submitted to the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District BOE August 12, 2020)

Important Contact Information

All staff offices and voicemail systems may be reached at 417-876-3112

Johnna Boch, RN, School Nurse–Coronavirus Contact Point for El Dorado Springs R-2 School District.

jboch@eldok12.org Contact Ms. Boch regarding:

* Suspected cases of COVID-19 in your household

*Health information regarding your student

* Information regarding quarantine

* Other student health-related issues or questions.

Jeremy Barger, Athletic Director ​jbarger@eldok12.org​ Contact Mr. Barger regarding:

* Questions regarding participation in school-related activities

* Scheduling and cancellation of school-related activities

* Special precautions in place for school activities

* MSHSAA guidelines for practices, performances, and contests

Dr. Theresa Christian, Assistant Superintendent ​tchristian@eldok12.org​ Contact Dr. Christian regarding:

* Online learning systems for students enrolled in the MOVIP program

* Online and distance learning for students in quarantine

David Rotert, High School Principal, ​drotert@eldok12.org​ Contact Mr. Rotert regarding:

* Student issues in grades 9-12

* Enrollment procedures, course availability in grades 9-12

* Student discipline questions in grades 9-12

Brad Steward, Middle School Principal, ​bsteward@eldok12.org​, Contact Mr. Steward regarding:

* Student issues in grades 6-8

* Enrollment procedures in grades 6-8

* Student discipline questions in grades 6-8

Dr. Tracy Barger, Elementary Principal, ​tbarger@eldok12.org Contact Dr. Barger regarding:

* Student issues in grades Pre-K-5

* Enrollment procedures in grades Pre-K-5

* Student discipline questions in grades Pre-K-5

Brent Hillsman, Director of Technology, ​bhillsman@eldok12.org​ Contact Mr. Hillsman regarding:

* Technology connection and device issues on district-owned devices

* Questions regarding district technology policy

Heath Oates, Superintendent, ​hoates@eldok12.org Contact Mr. Oates regarding:

* Any other issues or concerns regarding the district’s procedures and practices related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

* Questions about district finances or funding

Introduction

The global coronavirus pandemic has introduced a new level of risk for in-person instruction and in-person gatherings. Our schools are designed to educate students in-person. Our staff and our parents have indicated that, when possible, in-person school is preferable to distance learning. We also know that student and staff safety are the highest priority for all of our district patrons. This document attempts to prioritize student safety and student learning through a flexible, situational approach to educating students.

The El Dorado Springs R-2 School District will follow the most recent Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines in the following areas:

* Disinfecting, sanitation and cleaning

* Physical distancing of persons

* Personal Protective Equipment

* Best practices for individuals in outdoor and enclosed spaces

* Crowd sizes at events

* Other recommendations not listed here

In the absence of guidance and directives from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the district may adopt recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, and guidance from local health care professionals and local, state, and national government authorities.

As guidelines shift and change with the result of the scientific process and good data, the district is committed to a flexible approach to educating students and keeping all staff and students safe.

In case of a disruption of a regular school session, the El Dorado Springs will provide district-owned electronic devices for all students. If a student does not have internet access at home, the student should contact the building administrator in his/her building immediately. Some students may be eligible to borrow district-owned internet hotspots in order to complete work. Regardless of the instructional medium used in the 2020-21 school year, all work is required of all students and is subject to existing grading practices and policies.

Parents who choose not to send students to in-person school will have access to El Dorado Springs R-2’s online learning platform. These courses, provided by Launch, will require a semester-long commitment and require the student to provide access to a quality internet connection. The District’s procedures for accessing online learning are available on the school website (​Virtual Course Information​) or by calling the Assistant Superintendent.

Overview of 3 Planned Approaches in 2020-2021

Green:​ Normal School/Activities

Description: Under the green approach, school and its activities occur under a regular schedule. Buses run normally scheduled routes and all students move about in a manner which delivers instruction in as normal a manner as possible.

Disruptions in the following areas may still occur:

* Teacher Dress (PPE may be required)

* Student/Adult Meal Location and Delivery

* Elementary Recess Procedures

* Passing Times

* Restroom Usage

* Disinfecting and Sanitation of Classrooms and other Facilities

* Pickup and Drop-Off of Students

* School Visitor Procedures

* Delivery of Material Goods

* Other Items Not Listed Here

Yellow: Substantial Disruptions to Normal Operations with Limited Student Attendance

Description: Under the yellow approach, school and its activities are substantially disrupted. All staff are required to be at work, but all students will not be in school for a normally scheduled school day. In this approach, general societal physical distancing guidelines are likely in place with implications for building operations. Individual student education plans and 504s are still followed. It is important to note that different approaches for different buildings, classrooms, staff and activities may be necessary.

Disruptions in the following areas will likely occur:

* Full-Time, On-Site Attendance for Students

* Student Transportation

* Student/Adult Meal Service

* Instructional Delivery/Feedback/Assessment

* Student Activities

* Disinfecting and Sanitation of Classrooms and other Facilities

* Individual employee responsibilities and areas of focus

* Other Unforeseen Areas Not Listed Here

Red​: Off-Site Schooling for All Students and Most Employees

Description: Under the red approach, on-site school is effectively canceled. Instructional delivery, feedback, and assessment all occur online. The district will work to make sure that all students have access to online instruction with limited in-person interaction where appropriate. All student activities will be effectively canceled. Employees of the district will function remotely when possible, though some may be required to report to school for duties. Some employees may also be reassigned to other areas and duties as needed.

Disruptions in all areas of school operations will likely occur.

Student and Staff COVID-19 Safety Precautions

These safety precautions will occur on all color-coded days, indefinitely.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

* Fever of 100.4F or higher or chills

* Cough

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

* Fatigue

* Muscle or body aches

* Headache

* New loss of taste or smell

* Sore throat

* Congestion or runny nose

* Nausea or vomiting

* Diarrhea

From: ​https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

* Any person who has 2 or more of the above symptoms should not enter the school building!

* All persons who are sick must remain fever-free without medication for 24 hours prior to returning to school.

* If you develop 2 or more of these symptoms while at school, please see the school nurse immediately

* Frequent hand-washing is highly recommended for all.

* Mask-wearing is highly recommended (though not required) for all students 3rd grade and up.

Student Health Management

* At the beginning of each day, students will be visually checked over by an adult for obvious symptoms of illness before entering the cafeteria or other common areas. This could include a touchless temperature scan.

* If students appear to have two or more COVID-19 symptoms, the student will be sent to the nurse for further examination.

* If a student is experiencing two or more of these symptoms, that student should report it to their teacher immediately. The teacher will send the student to the nurse.

* If the nurse determines that two or more symptoms are present, the student will be sent home until they are symptom and fever-free for at least 24 hours (without the aid of fever-reducing medicine).

* Frequent hand-washing and/or hand sanitizing are required of all students and staff.

* Students will be required to stay, in as much as possible, class-level or grade-level groups.

* Reasonable precautions for maintaining appropriate physical distancing guidelines will be expected.

* Deliberate violations of health-related guidelines or deliberately attempting to breath on or infect others (even for those with no COVID-19 symptoms) will result in immediate disciplinary consequences.

* School Bus Guidance

* Due to COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, it is highly recommended that parents arrange for their own transportation of students to school. Bus transportation remains available for eligible students.

* Bus riders will sit on the bus in assigned seats. Students will sit together in family groups.

* As much as possible, bus seating will observe recommended physical distancing practices.

Parent Guidance

* If a student is sick or doesn’t feel well, please keep them at home.

* Parents are encouraged to have a plan for childcare in place in case a student is sent home from school due to illness or quarantine in the case of possible exposure to COVID-19.

* Due to COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, it is highly recommended that parents arrange for their own transportation of students to school. Bus transportation remains available for eligible students.

* Please reinforce with your children the importance of social distancing, handwashing, and refraining from touching the mouth and nose area with hands.

* Parents (and all other visitors) are, in general, discouraged from entering the school building. This is (hopefully) a temporary situation.

* All persons who enter into any building or property owned by the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District may be subject to basic health screening which may include:

* Temperature scan

* Visual examination

* Temporary isolation from others (when symptoms occur)

Employee Health Management

* All employees should become familiar with the COVID-19 list of symptoms. If you have two or more of these symptoms, please stay home until you are symptom and fever-free for at least 24 hours (without the aid of fever-reducing medicine).

* If a staff member develops two or more COVID-19 symptoms during the school day, that person should report it to their supervisor immediately. It is likely that they will be sent home until they are symptom and fever-free for at least 24 hours (without the aid of fever-reducing medicine).

* It is required that all employees wear protective masks indoors when within six feet of students and other staff members, or outdoors when within six feet of any other person for longer than 15 minutes. Under certain circumstances, clear face shields may be worn in lieu of or in addition to masks.

* For all settings, physical distancing by and among adults is strongly recommended.

* The El Dorado Springs R-2 School District will attempt to make all reasonable health accommodations for all staff who provide appropriate medical documentation from appropriately licensed health care professionals.

Privacy Precautions

The El Dorado Springs School District will obey all laws with respect to student and staff privacy. In case of COVID-19 diagnoses and symptoms, some personally identifiable information may be released to county health officials, as required by law.

COVID-19 Situation Procedures

Situation 1: When a staff member is recommended to take a COVID-19 test…

* The staff member is to inform their immediate supervisor as soon as possible regarding the recommendation from a licensed health care provider. The staff member will not return to school until the result of the test is communicated to the staff member.

* The staff member will ask the payroll officer (Karen Beason) for a copy of the Coronavirus Sick Leave Request form. Upon return to school, the completed form and any medical documentation of the illness is required to be shared with the payroll officer to utilize CARES Act Leave.

* Staff members with a negative COVID-19 test may return to work if they are otherwise symptom-free.This should be communicated to the staff member’s immediate supervisor as soon as possible.

* Staff members who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on an immediate 10-day quarantine. Staff members are to inform their supervisor immediately of any test results. Staff members may return to work after the 10-day quarantine period when they are medically cleared by a licensed health professional and symptom and fever-free for hours without the aid of medicine.

The district will take action to protect other employees and students. This may include:

* Contact tracing procedures

* Quarantines of other students or staff (and a subsequent transition to online learning)

* Other actions as recommended/required by the Cedar County Health Department or state officials

Situation 2: When a student is recommended to take a COVID-19 test…

* Parents of the student are asked to inform the school as soon as possible regarding the recommendation from a licensed healthcare provider.

* The student should not return to school until the result of the test is communicated to the student’s parent.

* Students with a negative COVID-19 test may return to work if they are otherwise symptom-free.This should be communicated to the school as soon as possible.

* Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on an immediate 14-day quarantine. Parents of students are asked to communicate with the school regarding the results of this test. Students may return to school when they are medically cleared by a licensed health care professional after the 10-day quarantine period if they are symptom and fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of medicine.

* The district will take action to protect other employees and students. This may include:

* Contact tracing procedures

* Quarantines of other students or staff (and a subsequent transition to online learning)

* Other actions as recommended/required by the Cedar County Health Department or state officials

Situation 3: When an immediate family member of a teacher/staff member is recommended to take a COVID-19 test…

* For the purposes of this situation, an “immediate family member” has the following definition: any person living in the same household or otherwise having daily contact in the household of the staff member.

* The staff member is to inform their immediate supervisor as soon as possible regarding the recommendation from a licensed health care provider. The staff member will not return to school until the result of the test of any immediate family member is communicated to the staff member.

* The staff member will ask the payroll officer (Karen Beason) for a copy of the Coronavirus Sick Leave Request form. Upon return to school, the completed form and any medical documentation of the illness is required to be shared with the payroll officer to utilize CARES Act Leave.

* If the family member of the staff has a negative COVID-19 test, the staff member may return to work if they are otherwise symptom-free.This should be communicated to the staff member’s immediate supervisor as soon as possible.

* Staff with immediate family members who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on an immediate quarantine. Staff members are to inform their supervisor immediately of any test results. Staff members may return to work after the 14-day (or more, as otherwise recommended) quarantine period if they are symptom and fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of medicine.

The district will take action to protect other employees and students. This may include:

* Contact tracing procedures

* Quarantines of other students or staff (and a subsequent transition to online learning)

* Other actions as recommended/required by the Cedar County Health Department or state officials

Situation 4: When an immediate family member of a student is recommended to take a COVID-19 test…

* For the purposes of this situation, an “immediate family member” has the following definition: any person living in the same household or otherwise having daily contact in the household of the student.

* Parents of the student are asked to inform the school as soon as possible regarding the recommendation from a licensed healthcare provider.

* The student should not return to school until the result of the test is communicated to the student’s parent.

* Students with family members with a negative COVID-19 test may return to school if they are otherwise symptom-free.This should be communicated to the school as soon as possible.

* Students with immediate family members who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on an immediate 14-day quarantine (at minimum). Parents of students are asked to communicate with the school regarding the results of this test. Students may return to school after the recommended quarantine period if they are symptom and fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of medicine.

The district will take action to protect other employees and students. This may include:

* Contact tracing procedures

* Quarantines of other students or staff (and a subsequent transition to online learning)

* Other actions as recommended/required by the Cedar County Health Department or state officials