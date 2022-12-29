Each year, the Allison family of El Dorado Springs allows teachers to apply for a grant. They call this the Make a Wish Fund and award as many teachers as possible with their grant. Troy Allison said, “I object a little bit to the term “will be funded according to merit” as it is phased on the sheet, as we see all these requests to have equal merit relevant to the teacher requesting.” They only wish they could award all of the teacher’s wishes!

The award winners this year were:

BAILEE FLEMING – to build an equipment transportation cart

TANDI LEONARD – to add wireless microphone systems

MELISSA FRANKS – to purchase materials for 3rd grade readers

KAYLA LOYD – (funded by Earline Allison) – to purchase reading program objects

STEPHANIE FRITTS – (funded by Troy & Nikki Allison) – to purchase an Interactive Read Aloud program

BROOKE MILLER – to purchase reading stools