Each year, the Allison family of El Dorado Springs allows teachers to apply for a grant. They call this the Make a Wish Fund and award as many teachers as possible with their grant. Troy Allison said, “I object a little bit to the term “will be funded according to merit” as it is phased on the sheet, as we see all these requests to have equal merit relevant to the teacher requesting.” They only wish they could award all of the teacher’s wishes!
The award winners this year were:
BAILEE FLEMING – to build an equipment transportation cart
TANDI LEONARD – to add wireless microphone systems
MELISSA FRANKS – to purchase materials for 3rd grade readers
KAYLA LOYD – (funded by Earline Allison) – to purchase reading program objects
STEPHANIE FRITTS – (funded by Troy & Nikki Allison) – to purchase an Interactive Read Aloud program
BROOKE MILLER – to purchase reading stools
