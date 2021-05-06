There she is…our dear Mrs. King, the sweet lady, third from the left. You can tell by her smile that she is “a keeper”, a friendly, caring, amazing woman that lights up a room when she enters. Her smile is infectious…just like her love for Jesus, her family and El Dorado Christian School & students. Mrs. King’s long-time friend and ECS colleague, Mrs. Cheryl Eslinger (far right) shared, “ I first met Patty in 1990 when interviewing her for a teaching position at El Dorado Christian…she was dressed in a beautiful yellow suit, holding her 10 month old daughter…” This sweet memory is just one of the many that was shared the evening of April 12, at Mrs. King’s Retirement Celebration. The word celebration is used because, “party” just isn’t enough-El Dorado Christian School Principal, Mrs. Kelly Bryson stated, “Patty has dedicated her life to El Dorado Christian…she has not only taught our children math, science, art, yearbook, finance, Bible, or photography, she has ‘taught’ with a Christian Love, a love that encourages our students, guides them, surrounds them with a strength that only God can give…Mrs. King has definitely shown God’s Grace, everyday, to every person…Thousands of lives touched forever.” Mr. Randy Bland, ECS School Board President, congratulated and thanked Mrs. King; he presented her with a plaque, honoring 30 years of service and dedication to El Dorado Christian School. His kind words touched many with tears and well wishes for Mrs. King.

She began her “teaching” journey in 1990 and will continue the path that God has chosen for her; how do we know that? Mrs. King’s Bible verse, one of her favorites says it best, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31. ECS hearts are heavy, but we will always be “INSPIRIED” by you… May God dearly bless and keep you, Mrs. King…Your ECS Family

Pictured; beginning at the left; El Dorado Christian School Board President Randy Bland, ECS Principal Mrs. Kelly Bryson, Mrs. Patty King, and Mrs. Cheryl Eslinger.