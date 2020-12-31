El Dorado Springs R-2 Agriculture Teacher Jay Martin and Dr. Theresa Christian pose with the generous check from Allison Tire and Auto’s “Make-A-Wish” Fund. Mr. Martin will use his funds to buy plumbing equipment to teach his students the basics of plumbing design and trouble-shooting.

Mrs. Jill Chapman, Thomas Chapman and Dr. Theresa Christian show off the check the district received from Allison’s Tire and Auto for their “Make-A-Wish” grant to ElDo R-2 teachers. Mrs. Chapman, agriculture teacher, will use the funds to buy supplies to build raised beds for the preschool.

El Dorado Springs R-2’s Elementary librarian, Suzan Durnell, poses with a check from Allison Tire and Auto’s “Make-A-Wish” Fund. Mrs. Durnell will use this generous gift to expand the library’s collection of kid-friendly cookbooks.

Congratulations to teacher Jana Burley on receiving an award from Allison Tire & Auto’s “Make-A-Wish” Fund. Jana’s class will receive more nonfiction books for her students.