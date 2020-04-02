Any student who is currently a senior and lives within the El Dorado Springs R2 School district is eligible to apply for the General Federation of Women’s Club Generation III $500 college scholarship. The scholarship must be used in the fall semester of 2020 at a Missouri institution.

Applications may be picked up at the drive through of Community National Bank in El Dorado Springs. Once filled out the forms may be returned to the same location.

The winner and alternate will be notified via phone by May 1.

Contact Janice Carter at 417.876.3135 with any questions.