More than 1,000 graduates received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology at the close of the spring semester. The graduates were honored during ceremonies held May 15 and May 16 on the campus in Rolla.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor’s degree with honors by placing the designation “summa cum laude,” “magna cum laude” or “cum laude” on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2 to 3.49.

Aidan McFarland, El Dorado Springs, BS, Mining Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.