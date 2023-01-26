By Johannes Brann

At its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Northeast Vernon County R-1 School Board accepted the resignation of Mrs. Megan McInroy, who has been serving as Principal/Counselor at its high school since July 1, 2022.

In addressing the board during its closed session, Ms. McInroy indicated she would not be completing her two-year contract but would serve through the end of June 2023, the close of the current school year. She expressed gratitude for the opportunities she has had and the support she has received at NEVC as well as how she is looking forward to other opportunities for the next school year.

On hand for this meeting were board members Connie Gerster, Heather Brown, Heath Brown, Mike Newman and Scott Pritchett as well as Board Secretary Janice Graves, Elementary Principal Kendall Ogburn, High School Principals Josh Smith and Megan McInroy along with Superintendent Chris Holcomb.

Because board members David Bruce and Deland Prough were unable to be present, the board decided it will conduct its performance review and act on the contracts of Principal/Special Education Teacher Josh Smith and Superintendent Chris Holcomb at its regular meeting in February.

Holcomb, Smith and McInroy were new to the district with the 2022-2023 school year, with each being given a two-year contract.

When hired in early 2022, Holcomb stated “I’ve got 10-years before I can retire and I intend to serve them all at NEVC”; after Thursday’s meeting he reiterated that statement.

In its 50-minute open session, the board voted on a pair of items: to approve payment of current expenditures (bills and salaries) and raise the amount to be paid substitute teachers.

At its Sept. 2022 meeting, the board approved a raise in the daily rate paid for substitute teachers from $75 to $85.

“I know we just adjusted our daily rate last fall but it has been brought to my attention that several other schools which might attract our substitutes have raised their pay-rate from $85 to $100 per day,” said Holcomb.

The superintendent listed those districts as being Sheldon, Nevada, Butler, Bolivar, Fort Scott, Rich Hill, Lamar and Chilhowee. He said El Dorado Springs was likely to raise its daily rate as well. Holcomb recommended an increase to “at least $95” and the motion made by board member Pritchett raises it to $100 per day, effective Feb. 11. The motion was approved by a 5-0 vote.

Ogburn began his report by stating enrollment stood at 98. He said a “sewer specialist” will take a sample for evaluation as part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources quarterly monitoring of the school’s sewer discharge.

Board member Mike Newman, who also serves on the Walker city council said the same may be coming to the high school since the school is not hooked up to the city’s sewer system.

“Monitoring our sewer discharge is something we are paying close attention to; this is a serious matter”, said Holcomb.

Ogburn reported there are 13 out for girls fifth and sixth grade basketball and 10 for boys, along with four cheerleaders.

The elementary principal expressed gratitude for the Schell City betterment organization giving back some $800 to pay for half the cost of a new water-bottle filler machine at the school. The other half plus installation is being covered by a donation from the Masons’, who, in December, donated about $800 for the purchase of shoes and coats for needy students.

“They also gave us a big box of chocolates which was enjoyed by our teachers and staff,” noted Ogburn.

McInroy’s high school report began with an enrollment of 109 and a similar report on generous donations which made the purchase of coats, shirts, pants and shoes for needy children before Christmas.

She told of how both principals are working on next year’s district calendar and how there had been an evening for helping in filling out federal forms for college student aid.

McInroy said homecoming for basketball will see a dance on Friday, January 27 with a spirit week to be enjoyed at both the elementary and high schools on the days prior.

January 20 will see the high school host several booths by the Nevada Regional Technical Center (NRTC) and students in grades eight and 10 will have opportunity to visit them to learn course offerings. Those interested can attend a Feb. 15 trip to the NRTC.

In his report, Holcomb spoke of “warranty work” being done to complete the installation of the new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system. This included removal of a number of heavy old steam radiators and installation of two new propane heaters for a shorter time in raising the temperature on cold days.

“With the retirement of Mr. Ogburn at the end of this school year, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. is when we’ll hold interviews for the elementary principal position,” said Holcomb. He expects there to be three or four candidates.

When asked when the regular annual audit and the special federal audit would be presented to the board, Holcomb said, “It’s possible it could be next month but I expect it will not be until the March meeting.”

Following the closed session, Holcomb announced the resignation of McInroy as well as the retirement of Robin Coleman as Title One Teacher (reading specialist) at the elementary school.

In addition, Holcomb reported board approval in the hiring of several coaches. Bryce Leonard will be the head softball coach with Anyssa Halcomb as assistant coach. Brian Burlingame will be head baseball coach with Michael Floyd as assistant. The boys’ basketball coach for grades five and six is Sunny Hamilton while Jayden George will serve as the girls’ coach.

The next regular meeting of the board was set for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the high school library.