The El Dorado Springs FFA truly practices their motto “Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve.”

Instructors Jill Chapman and Jay Martin, put in an exhaustive number of hours outside of the school day to push the kids to be better leaders and community citizens.

The organization has been involved in numerous community projects such as the Community Food Baskets, the YMCA Grocery Grab, Clean Up ElDo, the Community Garden, to name a few and even made some of the Christmas lights for the Park

Over 1000 hours have been invested in the Community Garden in labor by building the garden, beds, signs, and structures, as well as preparing the soil, planting and harvesting.

The awards list that the Chapter has earned is massive, but include awards in Advanced Public Speaking, Ag Sales, Employment Skills, as well as skills learned and awards won in Ag Mechanics, Dairy Foods, Entomology, Food Science, Floriculture, Livestock, Meats, Nursery & Landscape, and Soils contests. This year alone, 14 received their State FFA degree and 12 are state Proficiency winners.

Jill and Jay are excellent role models who are teaching the El Dorado Springs FFA kids how and why to be involved in serving others in our community, as well as how to be great leaders.

Other worthy nominees: Fraternal Order of Eagles #4279 & El Dorado Springs Community Foundation.