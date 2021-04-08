Students Of Distinguished Attitude, (SODA) winners for the third quarter were announced at El Dorado Christian School on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Principal, Mrs. Kelly Bryson awarded each student with a certificate and money for a “soda.” Pictured, front row: high school winner, Isabelle Bryson, Principal, Mrs. Kelly Bryson and junior high, Jason Conduff. Back row from left; 3rd grade, Grant Rosbrugh, 6th grade, Carson Shinn, 5th grade, Alayna Gingerich, Kindergarten, Emersyn Johnson, 4th grade, Trey Watkins, 2nd grade, Judd Lawson, and 1st grade, Riley Hadley. Way to go Buffalos.