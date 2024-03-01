On Valentine’s Day, Mrs. Wyant led an all school chapel, talking about both Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday. She reminded the students about a previous chapel where they discussed how love is sacrifice. Students were challenged to remember the sacrifice Jesus made by taking on our sins, when he died on the cross. Each student took turns praying with their teachers for God’s leading in their lives and for anything else that was weighing on their hearts.

Mrs. Wyant praying over her daughter.

Mr. South with a student.

Mrs. Johnson and Jude Wyant.

Miss Lindsay with a student.